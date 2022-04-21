ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ballet school to support Black and Asian children into dance careers

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren from under-represented backgrounds are being offered scholarships at a ballet school in a bid to tackle traditional racial inequality in the sector. Spotlight Stage School, in Birmingham, is one of four places in the country involved in the Ballet Futures scheme. The project offers five fully funded places...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ballet Dancers#Ballet West#Racism#Spotlight Stage School#English#Enb#African#Caribbean#South Asian#Bbc West Midlands
