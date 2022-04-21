ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

County’s surplus property to be sold, given away and disposed

By Melanie Wilkinson
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – This year’s inventory of the county’s surplus property – old items, vehicles and equipment that can no longer be used – was reviewed by the county board this week (as is done each spring). And while some of that property will be put up for sale, other items will...

Macomb Daily

Blighted Eastpointe property given timeline for cleanup

An Eastpointe strip mall on Gratiot Avenue and Eight Mile Road that once housed a Kmart store is scheduled for a major cleanup in the coming weeks. The vacant property at 20880 Gratiot Avenue has been vandalized with graffiti and residents have logged several complaints with the city regarding trash on the property that is blowing into the adjacent neighborhood.
EASTPOINTE, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Officials release more details on Friday fires in Cheyenne, Scotts Bluff counties

SUNOL - Some rural residents in Cheyenne County were evacuated Friday night when three wind-driven wildfires ignited between Sunol and Lodgepole. Nebraska Emergency Management spokesperson, Jodie Fawl, said the fires were escorted by northwest wind gusts of 65 mph and knocked out power and communications. A fire south of Sunol...
SUNOL, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Ho-Chunk expresses interest in purchasing Norfolk's Kensington building

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Ho-Chunk has taken an interest in Norfolk's Kensington building and is considering purchasing the historic building. Following the city's expressed interest in redeveloping the Kensington building back in January, one potential buyer has been working toward a potential deal. Ho-Chunk, the economic branch of the Winnebago tribe, is looking to convert the Kensington back into a hotel should they acquire the building, Ho-Chunk leaders said. While no purchase or official agreement has been made at this time, Norfolk Housing's executive director Gary Bretschneider says he sees a deal going through. Bretschneider expressed optimism about Ho-Chunk's potential offer and anticipates them going through with a deal.
NORFOLK, NE
York News-Times

City’s sales tax receipts continue to show upward trend

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts are still coming in higher than they were last year at the same time or even historically. The sales tax receipts for April show $306,730.61 coming into the city’s coffers, which is the second highest April in the city’s sales tax history. This April’s total nearly tied for first, as the receipts in April of 2020 came in at $306,790.91 (which interestingly enough was during the height of the pandemic and statewide shutdown).
YORK, NE
WOWT

Town of Macy under evacuation order due to fire

People from all over come to the Mid-America Center to celebrate Lego. Macy residents allowed to return home after brief evacuation order due to fire. Town residents are allowed to return home after a brief evacuation in Macy. Brush fire burning at Dodge Park in north Omaha. Updated: 5 hours...
MACY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings sidewalks, streets closed due to possibility of building collapse

HASTINGS, Neb. — Streets and sidewalks near the site of a major fire in Hastings last month are closed due to safety concerns. The City of Hastings has closed sidewalks near Bert's Pharmacy along 2nd Street in downtown. West 2nd Street at Lincoln Avenue going east, and Hastings Avenue at 3rd Street going south are also closed due to high winds.
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surplus#Auction#The County Board#York County Highway
WOWT

Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A town was evacuated Saturday as crews responded to a large grass fire in Burt County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the town of Macy in Thurston County was evacuated as a fire raged in nearby Burt County. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.
BURT COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Schuyler's Oak Ballroom again abuzz following renovations

SCHUYLER — This month, Schuyler residents got a fresh look at a familiar local landmark. The first priority for renovations at the Oak Ballroom was the removal of the booths and flooring. The booths, which many visitors associate with the building, are not original. Their removal allows for up to 570 people in the building and opens up the area by the fireplace for parties, weddings and quinceañeras.
SCHUYLER, NE
WOWT

One dead in Red Willow County, Cambridge area fire

A town is under evacuation order as a large fire blazes nearby. People from all over come to the Mid-America Center to celebrate Lego. Macy residents allowed to return home after brief evacuation order due to fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. Town residents are allowed to return home after a...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE

