Fed's Powell doesn't address current policy in tribute to Volcker

April 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the first of two scheduled appearances on Thursday paid tribute to former Fed Chair Paul Volcker for his taming of inflation and protecting central bank independence in the 1980s.

Powell, the first Fed chair since Volcker to face high inflation and who is preparing his own assault on upward price pressures, did not use his prerecorded video to deliver anything new on monetary policy or the economic outlook. He is due to speak again on a panel at the International Monetary Fund at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Ann Saphir)