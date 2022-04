It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these community draft contests, so today is a good time to get back into the groove. Here’s your challenge:. Submit a list of up to 30 players, irrespective of round, that you think the Cowboys could draft or sign as undrafted free agents. How you arrive at your selection is entirely up to you. You can carpet-bomb the first three rounds; you can focus on specific positions; you can look at the list of players the Cowboys invited for official Top 30 visits or local “Dallas day” workouts; you can even add players the Cowboys interviewed at the Combine; anything goes - but you’ve got to stick to max 30 players.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO