Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Bryan and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Durant, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Achille, Bennington, Silo, Kemp, Mead, Armstrong, Hendrix, Blue, Utica, Albany, Cartwright, southeastern Lake Texoma, Calera, Wade and Mcbride. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
