Clarke County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Bryan and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Durant, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Achille, Bennington, Silo, Kemp, Mead, Armstrong, Hendrix, Blue, Utica, Albany, Cartwright, southeastern Lake Texoma, Calera, Wade and Mcbride. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Ft Lancaster, or 17 miles west of Ozona, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ozona around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 341 and 372. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vermillion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vermillion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Parke and southern Vermillion Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Clinton, or 10 miles northeast of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clinton around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rockville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Parke, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Parke; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PARKE...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 1112 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockville, or 20 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Cecil Harden Lake around 1115 PM EDT. Waveland around 1120 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Russellville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Scott County, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Logan, northeastern Scott and southwestern Yell Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Echo to 7 miles northeast of Waldron to 6 miles southwest of Cardiff. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Booneville... Waldron Mansfield... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Mount Magazine... Echo Barber... Olio Chismville... Bluffton Grayson... Blue Ball Glendale in Logan County... Ione Elm Park... Union Hill MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS

