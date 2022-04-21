Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Ft Lancaster, or 17 miles west of Ozona, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ozona around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 341 and 372. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO