Exxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources

By Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is considering a complete withdrawal from Russia by June 24, two sources familiar with plans told Reuters on Thursday, following the U.S. oil major's earlier decision to exit all operations in the country.

Exxon Mobil has not provided a timetable for the withdrawal but last month removed employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia after Moscow launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

The first departures included staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, including the Sakhalin 1 project.

"As we announced March 1, we are discontinuing operations and taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture," Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said in a written statement.

Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia, with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

Exxon has also significantly phased down its chemical and lubricant businesses in Russia, and limited sales to existing contractual commitments and essential products used in applications such as food preservation, agriculture and hygiene, the spokesperson said.

The company said it is complying with all sanctions imposed against Russia.

Its deliberations come after dozens of other Western companies - from Apple (AAPL.O) and Boeing (BA.N) to BP (BP.L), Shell and Equinor (EQNR.OL) - that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Sabrina Valle and Reuters bureau Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
