FRONT ROYAL — Judges now have additional information to help them determine if defendants in Warren and Shenandoah counties should receive bail. Old Dominion Court Services, based out offices attached to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility in Frederick County, expanded its services to Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties in the fall. The agency has been around for nearly 30 years, previously serving only the city of Winchester, and Frederick and Clarke counties. It also oversees the jurisdictions’ probation programs.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO