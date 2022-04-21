ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman Fire Department swears in new firefighters

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local fire department is getting some much-needed help.

Wednesday night, Boardman trustees swore in five new firefighters.

Robert Bruner, Brandon Finamore, Ryan Phillips, Jarod Wolfe and Jonathan Zemko all took the oath to serve and protect.

Firefighter Jeff Gallimore was promoted to lieutenant.

