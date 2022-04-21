ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Austin Reveals Secret About Infamous WWE Beer Truck Segment

By Matthew Wilkinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the most recent episode of the BrewBound Podcast, Steve Austin recalled finding out he would be using the now-famous beer truck on WWE Raw to spray down The Corporation. The Texas Rattlesnake admitted that during that time, you would learn things the day of and he often had...

Financial World

Booker T: "Stone Cold may be the new The Undertaker"

The Undertaker is considered to be one of the greatest performers ever, having helped spread wrestling around the world. The Digger officially retired from the 2020 Survivor Series, ending a legendary career that spanned nearly three decades. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, his last match will remain the one against...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Attacks Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing involving SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey, and you just knew it was going to get chaotic. Flair came out to the ring first and then we got a recap of Flair's attack on Drew Gulak from last week. Flair soaked up all the chants from the crowd and then Rousey hit the ring and looked in good spirits. Both sat down and Adam Pearce then asked for two signatures, but then he realized no contract was on the table. Gulak then brought out the contract and told Pearce he was super pumped for this opportunity and was taking it seriously.
WWE
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Eric Bischoff
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Names Top WWE Star “The Tonight Show” Passed On Three Years Ago

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Athletic’s Chris Vannini and revealed that The Tonight Show called for guests a few years back, but were not interested in Braun Strowman or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they were suggested.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Previews Major Surprise in Saturday’s New Episode

Fans of the hit History Channel reality TV series Pawn Stars know that oftentimes, customers looking to sell an item to the iconic Rick Harrison and the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop employees get some shocking news when they learn their prized positions aren’t as valuable as they initially thought. However, sometimes the scenario is flipped in favor of the seller. And a Pawn Stars customer learns that their “semi” valuable piece is worth much more than they ever imagined.
TV SERIES
Wrestling World

Smackdown: A new threat for Roman Reigns

After the huge victory obtained in the main event of the second day of Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns went on his journey without being stopped by anyone, with Wrestlemania Backlash approaching inexorably and with Reigns, who's now exceeded the 600 days as a Universal champion. The WWE is now building...
WWE
Wrestling World

Ricky Steamboat has major personal problems

One of the most technical athletes in past WWE history is definitely Ricky Steamboat, also called The Dragon by fans and the company, for his movements are very similar to the famous fire-breathing monster from mythology. During his career in the rings of the WCW and the then WWF, Ricky...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Dodges Hulk Hogan Question On Wrestling Union

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was recently interviewed at a fan convention. During the interview, Brooke brought up the controversial subject regarding the lack of a union in pro wrestling. “It’s funny because I was talking to Brittney Page, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On If WWE Has Plans To End The Brand Split

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have...
WWE

