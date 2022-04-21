ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hold on tight through another day of gusty winds

Sunny skies and breezy to gusty southerly winds today. It’s another day of wind advisories and fire weather warnings that will last well into tonight. A chilly Pacific storm will keep sliding into the west bringing a strong cold front our way and we could finally get some much-needed valley showers and mountain snow on Friday with a sizeable drop in temperatures. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says it won’t last long, as hotter 90s are showing up again next week.

