NBA

NBA Hall of Famer Alex English Takes Part in Event Aiding the National Housing Crisis

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Alex English was an 8 time NBA All-Star and is working with Family Promise which is the leading national organization working to prevent and end family homelessness.

On Thursday, April 28th English is this year’s co-chairman for Giving Day. There will be a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and support for families battling homelessness. This year, Family Promise is asking participants to “Give an Hour” on giving Day whether it’s an hour of time volunteering, an hour’s worth of salary as a donation, or an hour spent raising awareness of the three million children who experience homelessness every year in America. Admission is free of cost and you can register online.

The digital campaign will be accompanied by a Night of Giving Virtual Gala – a night that will include an online auction from the NBA and more in support of families battling homelessness. Tickets can be purchased here .

The post NBA Hall of Famer Alex English Takes Part in Event Aiding the National Housing Crisis appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

