Speaking at the New York Auto Show, Jeep brand boss Jim Morrison explained that the future of performance is not a V8 engine. Ram has other ideas. Speaking with Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr., Motor Authority learned that pickup truck brand isn't quite ready to downsize to a four-cylinder hybrid like Jeep. Though the Dodge Hellcat models will be phased out after 2023 (and be replaced by all-electric models), Koval said the Ram 1500 TRX would live on. The CEO didn't confirm that the TRX will keep its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, but hinted that the truck would continue in "its current form."

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO