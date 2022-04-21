ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Rocks Relatable 'Day Off' Look In Makeup-Free Selfie

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga is known for rocking some incredible looks, from the extravagant ensembles to her stunning makeup. Her newest look, however, is her most relatable one yet.

The "Born This Way" singer shared a few beautiful looks that took a step away from her glamorous life as she embraced her natural side. Gaga went barefaced while giving fans a look into her day at home in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 19). In the clip, her skin is glowing as she smiles at the camera and shows off the light gray shorts and cream bralette she chose for the day, per People .

The House of Gucci star also shared a mirror pic from a gilded bathroom on her Instagram feed showing off her full cozy "day-off" outfit – a matching cropped hooded sweatshirt and shorts with sunglasses – while teasing her upcoming stadium tour for "The Chromatica Ball."

"Happier than eva...wishin u joy so excited for tour, ready to live that stadium life again ❤️" she captioned the photo.

Gaga is preparing to hit the road for her "Chomatica Ball" summer stadium tour , which kicks off July 17 in Dusseldorf. The 15-show tour will head to several international cities but also includes stops in the U.S. in major cities like Washington D.C., New York, and Chicago, among others, before ending the tour with a stop in Los Angeles. Check out the tour website for a full list of dates.

