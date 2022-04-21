ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hotel Figueroa’s Art Program Honors Its Feminist Roots

By Shana Nys Dambrot
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Figueroa is not the only boutique hotel with an art program, not even the only one staging exhibitions; others, too, have built permanent collections over the years through acquisitions and commissions. But Hotel Figueroa is uniquely intentional in its integration of visual art into its character, in an inspirational way...

www.laweekly.com

L.A. Weekly

Sobec believes communities within Crypto and NFT spaces are beneficial.

The NFT trend is flourishing, with more nouveau experienced users than ever before. It opens a new frontier for users, enabling them to be creative and expressive with their thoughts and experiences. NFTs have allowed thousands of artists to explore their talents and express themselves. For example, some interpret NFTs as tangible art pieces, while others interpret them as modern-day crypto-assets.
ARTS
L.A. Weekly

Amanda Gorman, Janelle Monae and More at Festival of Books

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas returns to USC’s Campus after three years, celebrating its 27th year of gathering authors, poets and other creators for inspiration and conversation. Big names making appearances this year include Janelle Monáe, Amanda Gorman, Danny Trejo, Max Greenfield, Terry Crews, Ziggy Marley, Josh Peck, Valerie Bertinelli, David Ducovney, Terry Crews, Tony Alva, Roxane Gay, Amor Towles, Lisa See, Billy Porter and Don Winslow to name just a few. Monáe’s appearance –for an installment of The Times’ Ideas Exchange event– should be a hot ticket. The dynamic singer-songwriter and actor has an upcoming short fiction collection, The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, and they’ll (Monae recently came out as non-binary) discuss it and more with columnist Erika D. Smith. We’re also looking forward to Gorman’s appearance, which is a fitting one considering April is National Poetry Month. The Angeleno poet laureate, who won America’s heart during Joe Biden’s inauguration, will join Natalie J. Graham in conversation about her book Call Us What We Carry. Both women appear on April 23. And there’s so much more –way too much to list here– at the day two event, which is expected to draw up to 150,000 book lovers, plus dozens of exhibitors, panels and presentations. See full L.A Times Festival of Books schedule, location, ticket and transportation information at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

What about “Mixtapes, Motion Graphics & Maximalism: Reshaping Culture with KidEight”?

Alchemizing subversive Renaissance methodology, loosely serialized character narrative, and maximalist surrealism, one artist continues to infiltrate and influence pop culture’s multi-medium zeitgeist: meet KidEight. The self-taught digital artist, motion designer, and photoshop savant spent the first 15 years of his career as a freelance graphic designer. The ruthlessly consistent...
ENTERTAINMENT
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
L.A. Weekly

Vocal sensation ANDI has the audience stunned with his expansive voice

Every person has their USP. Some are masters of hip hop while some are a specialist in opera. ANDI is a singer-songwriter known famously for his expansive vocal range. ANDI’s unique unprecedented vocals are his USP, his signature sound. ANDI’s composition, lyrics and majestic voice are the assets that make his songs so significant and connect straight to the heart.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From The Weeknd to the Donnas — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From The Weeknd to the Donnas: The one hundred and second LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Damian Lazarus and Flosstradamus, R&B from Coco Jones, punk from Devo and the Venomous Pinks, rock from Shark Island, and so much more.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

The Rainbow’s 50th Anniversary Party to Rock the Strip

As the Rainbow’s 50th anniversary approaches, we’re feeling nostalgic. We joined the colorful post-concert crowds at the famed Bar & Grill for pizza and stiff drinks countless times, cozying into its dark leather booths as music blasted and boys in black leather buzzed and boozed about. As a native growing up in the ‘80s, going to the Rainbow was like a rite of passage, a place we could hang and see real live rockstars in their natural habitat. And that hasn’t changed, even 50 years since it first opened its doors. If you love rock n’ roll and live in L.A., you probably have your own nostalgic music-memories there, even if they’re more recent than ours. The room (still) has an air of magic.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Person
Lawrence Halprin
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Daria Halprin
L.A. Weekly

From Coachella To Pinky’s Bar, Alex Rodriguez’s Record Safari Never Stops

Vinyl records are not going anywhere, and it is quite possible that COVID-19 helped solidify their staying power forever. That’s what Alex Rodriguez, DJ booker at the Los Feliz hotspot called Pinky’s and co-owner of Record Safari in Los Feliz, thinks anyway; and he should know. The L.A.-born and Bakersfield-bred music obsessive, who also happens to be head curator for Coachella’s huge on-site vinyl record emporium, has worked in music most of his life, from DJing in both parts of California, to running vintage boutiques in Bakersfield, to managing venues, including the Glasshouse’s record store in Pomona. While the pandemic proved difficult for retail spaces, especially small businesses, he says the record trade wasn’t one of them.
COACHELLA, CA

