Former top recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft after one disappointing year with the Milwaukee Panthers. Injuries and other factors hampered his freshman season, but he is still projected to be drafted in the first round. The potential of the former five-star recruit is high and despite the setbacks, he did still showcase some flashes of potential and talent. His ultimate goal was to get to the NBA and passing up on this opportunity is not a realistic one.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO