Dolly Parton, Shania Twain & More Represented In New GRAMMY Museum Exhibit

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The GRAMMY Museum is getting ready to unveil a new exhibit called The Power Of Women In Country Music , and the attraction will feature internationally-beloved icons including Dolly Parton , Rosanne Cash , Shania Twain , Leann Rimes , Taylor Swift and more. It will also include fan-favorite contemporary artists Carly Pearce , Mickey Guyton , Rissi Palmer , Leah Turner and others. The exhibit aims to highlight “the past, present and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers. …women have always been instrumental in shaping the sound of country and documenting their own saga in song.”

“It’s humbling to be included in the Women In Country exhibition alongside such powerful and impactful female artists.” Rimes said in a statement. “This also couldn’t be better timing to highlight items from some of my most memorable moments as this year marks my 25th anniversary in the industry . It’s wild to think how quickly time goes by when you’re doing something you truly love!”

The Power Of Women In Country Music dates back to post-World War II and progresses through the eras of female artists in the industry, including a divers list of 70 country artists. The exhibit is set to open on Tuesday, May 31 and will remain on display through Sunday, October 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 30. Here’s a list of artists whose artifacts will be on display in the new exhibit:

See the announcement here :

