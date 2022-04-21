ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County seeks comments on draft 2022 five-year transportation program

 3 days ago

The draft 2022 five-year Pinal County transportation improvement and maintenance program document for budget years 2021-22 through 2025-26 is available for public review and comment through May 20 at bit.ly/TIMPcomments .

Updated annually, the transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for countywide planning, construction and maintenance projects. After the public comment period, the program will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for final approval in June, according to a release.

By unanimous vote, the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee approved the draft program in February. The committee is a 10-member panel that is appointed by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to annually review, update and recommend the program of transportation projects. The committee’s recommendation is a culmination of a six-month planning cycle that included three public meetings and the evaluation of 50 transportation project requests.

The committee recommended 24 new transportation projects for budget year 2025-26 that addressed the program goals of improving safety, increasing paved mileage, and minimizing dust within the county’s transportation system.

Transportation Advisory Committee meetings for the next planning cycle are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 20;
  • Tuesday, Nov. 29; and
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

The meetings begin at 2:30 p.m. and are held at the Pinal County Administrative Complex in Florence.

For additional information on the county’s transportation program, email Tara Harman at tara.harman@pinal.gov or call 520-866-6928.

