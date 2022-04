As the Rainbow’s 50th anniversary approaches, we’re feeling nostalgic. We joined the colorful post-concert crowds at the famed Bar & Grill for pizza and stiff drinks countless times, cozying into its dark leather booths as music blasted and boys in black leather buzzed and boozed about. As a native growing up in the ‘80s, going to the Rainbow was like a rite of passage, a place we could hang and see real live rockstars in their natural habitat. And that hasn’t changed, even 50 years since it first opened its doors. If you love rock n’ roll and live in L.A., you probably have your own nostalgic music-memories there, even if they’re more recent than ours. The room (still) has an air of magic.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO