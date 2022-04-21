First Cup with First News: Hol-Mont Sales and Rental

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman killed as the result of a motor-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in Shreveport early Sunday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Miya Denise McBride of Shreveport, 22, was westbound near the Jewella Avenue exit when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer rig just after 6 a.m. She was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died at 6:47 a.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Canadian-based company is making their first investment in Louisiana. Canfor Southern Pine is the company’s U.S. operation. Canfor is short for Canadian Forest Products. The new plant near Deridder will be the company’s sixteenth in the United States, but their first for Louisiana. They said it’s a $160-million investment in what they call a state-of-the art greenfield sawmill.
Today around 1:15 pm the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office got a call from the Shreveport Police Department notifying them to be on the lookout for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada that had been stolen with a baby inside from a local Burger King. According to KSLA News reporter, Stacey Cameron, the child was an 8-month-old little girl. He was at the scene minutes after the incident occurred and was even able to the child's cousin who was operating the vehicle at the time it was jacked.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male, age unavailable, is fighting for his life after as a result of a one-vehicle wreck. It happened at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 on East Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. A Ford sedan was heading east when, for...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ischmiel Carter?. Carter, 26, was last seen in the 300 block of W. 71st Street in Shreveport on April 20, according to the Shreveport Police Department. He is 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds. His last clothing description is unknown. Carter is...
It was barely ten days ago that we got the good news. The eyesore that is Shreveport's Fairgrounds Field would soon be gone. The legendary field had been abandoned for years and passersby on Interstate 20 have watched the one-time jewel of Shreveport sports slowly deteriorate, becoming, over a decade of disuse, a home not to wooden bats, but thousands of flying ones.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burglary suspect is still missing after a vehicle was stolen on Clyde Fant Parkway earlier in April. Police are looking for a suspect they believe stole the vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on April 7. If you know who he is or have any information about the case contact Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The fourth Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup took place Saturday morning. The cleanup began at 8 a.m. and wrapped up around noon at the Shreveport fairgrounds. Over 700 volunteers participated in 48 groups participated and took part in cleaning up over 10,000 pounds of garbage in Shreveport neighborhoods. The Shreveport Police Department had a team of 62 members and collected the most trash of over 8,000 pounds, not including tires.
A one-of-a-kind charming home in the heart of Shreveport has captured the hearts of so many people all over the nation. People All Over the Nation are Looking at Ockley Drive in Shreveport. For the Love of Old Houses is one of my favorite pages to get lost in. It's...
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Terri Simmons discussed Earth Day and recycling.
Comments / 0