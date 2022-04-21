First Cup with First News: Hol-Mont Sales and Rental

Today around 1:15 pm the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office got a call from the Shreveport Police Department notifying them to be on the lookout for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada that had been stolen with a baby inside from a local Burger King. According to KSLA News reporter, Stacey Cameron, the child was an 8-month-old little girl. He was at the scene minutes after the incident occurred and was even able to the child's cousin who was operating the vehicle at the time it was jacked.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO