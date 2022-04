Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has really been taking off with fans as part of the new wave of anime in the Spring 2022 season, and now even more fans can jump into it as the series premiere is streaming completely for free on YouTube! Keigo Maki's original manga series was one of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the season as a whole as many fans were quickly drawn to its titular heroine, and as the series continues it's likely going to get even more attention. But there are just as many fans who had been hesitant to jump in just yet.

