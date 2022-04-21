ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LGBTQ+ advocacy group launches billboard campaign to repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssDKm_0fFyWgYR00

Story at a glance

  • The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday announced it had put up billboards condemning Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law — known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area.
  • The group said it was planning to put up more billboards in South Florida over the next few days.
  • The new Florida law, which prevents public primary school teachers from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity, has been slammed by LGBTQ+ advocates for targeting the state’s LGBTQ+ teachers, students and their families.

The LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Thursday announced the launch of a billboard campaign in Florida welcoming visitors to “Ron DeSantis’s ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State” in another vilification of a new Florida law barring public primary school educators from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The group, in a news release Thursday, said seven billboards had gone live this week in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area welcoming people to “Florida: The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State” – replacing the state’s nickname with the name critics have given the state’s new Parental Rights in Education law.

More billboards are scheduled to go up in South Florida in the coming days, the organization said.

Under the new law – signed by the Republican governor in March – public school teachers through high school will be prevented from addressing sexual orientation and gender identity within school walls in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

When the law takes effect this summer, parents in Florida will also be given greater authority to challenge learning materials and school districts believed to violate the measure. Such arguments are likely already in the works, and DeSantis during a signing ceremony late last month said he was aware of a number of Florida schools with “classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology” and “libraries with clearly inappropriate, pornographic mature materials for very young kids.”

LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized the legislation since it was introduced in the state House of Representatives in January for its alleged attempts to erase LGBTQ+ people in Florida public schools.

“Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law is outrageous and discriminatory. It needs to be repealed immediately,” HRC Interim President Joni Madison said Thursday. “This billboard campaign is designed to make people confront what this terrible law really does: censor and silence educators and isolate LGBTQ+ students and their families.”

“Florida cannot be considered the ‘Sunshine State’ when Governor Ron DeSantis is putting so many of its constituents in harm’s way,” Madison said. “Governor DeSantis can try to tell teachers what they can teach, can try to tell kids what they can read, and can try to tell students what they can learn — but he cannot tell LGBTQ+ people who we can be. LGBTQ+ people are teachers, are parents, and yes, are students too — and we are going to keep fighting until this law is off the books.”

Several LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, students and families in Florida filed a lawsuit to overturn the new law just days after it was signed by DeSantis, claiming the measure is a “blatantly unconstitutional” effort to stigmatize and silence LGBTQ+ voices in the state.

Similar legislation was recently signed into law in Alabama, though that law will bar educators from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity through the fifth grade — two years longer than in Florida.

Even more restrictive LGBTQ+ curriculum bills have been introduced this year in more than a dozen states.

Close to 200 major U.S. corporations, including Apple, Disney and Google, have said they oppose anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed in states across the country.

Comments / 57

Oscar
3d ago

So what. Put up all the billboards you want. Doesn't change the fact that you alphabet people are disgusting and you mental illness Doesn't need to be thrown on our children.

Reply(3)
34
Irene Edler
3d ago

if teachers are teaching this and talking about it daily in school how do you warn children about stranger danger when it's being normalized in school, but then maybe that's their goal all along

Reply(1)
24
Joey Peters
3d ago

so you think this should be taught in schools to children? I don't care what side you're on, if you care at all about the minds of the youth. you should seriously consider not confusing them with this propaganda by the government. to weaken our strength, we could have if we stand together!!

Reply
17
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
#Education Law#Gay Rights#Advocacy Group#Racism#Lgbtq#The Human Rights Campaign#Republican
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Florida Republicans back down in standoff with DeSantis over congressional map

The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature is throwing in the towel after a public fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, over his desire to draw a new congressional map that would carve up two largely Black districts. Republican leaders acquiesced Monday and said the Legislature will let the governor’s office present...
