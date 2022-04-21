No UNC players in first round of mock draft; Walker Kessler lands in late first

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing and the deadline to declare for the draft looming, the focus for some teams and players shifts to the draft process.

For the UNC Basketball player, its tough to find a mock draft that has Caleb Love in the first round, potentially good news for his pending decision. But a former Tar Heel is appearing in mocks after declaring.

CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft has Walker Kessler landing with the Memphis Grizzles. The mock has Kessler going 29th, which would be a steal if the big man did drop that low.

The 7 foot 1 center took his blocking abilities to the Auburn Tigers where he made the Southeastern Conference All-Defense team, All-SEC team, and took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Kessler played and started all 34 games, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game. He had two double-digit block games, one where he finished with a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 blocks.

Kessler would be the ideal fit for a gritty Memphis team. He would play next to Jaren Jackson Jr., presumably in the mix with centers Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman.

As it stands, Kessler is a lock-in to hear his name called draft night, it is only a matter of when.

