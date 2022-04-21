ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County seeks comments on draft 2022 five-year transportation program

Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

The draft 2022 five-year Pinal County transportation improvement and maintenance program document for budget years 2021-22 through 2025-26 is available for public review and comment through May 20 at bit.ly/TIMPcomments .

Updated annually, the transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for countywide planning, construction and maintenance projects. After the public comment period, the program will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for final approval in June, according to a release.

By unanimous vote, the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee approved the draft program in February. The committee is a 10-member panel that is appointed by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to annually review, update and recommend the program of transportation projects. The committee’s recommendation is a culmination of a six-month planning cycle that included three public meetings and the evaluation of 50 transportation project requests.

The committee recommended 24 new transportation projects for budget year 2025-26 that addressed the program goals of improving safety, increasing paved mileage, and minimizing dust within the county’s transportation system.

Transportation Advisory Committee meetings for the next planning cycle are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 20;
  • Tuesday, Nov. 29; and
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

The meetings begin at 2:30 p.m. and are held at the Pinal County Administrative Complex in Florence.

For additional information on the county’s transportation program, email Tara Harman at tara.harman@pinal.gov or call 520-866-6928.

Jeremy Beren

Pinal County sees over 200 new COVID-19 cases as related funding is denied

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Pinal County, which is Arizona's third-largest county by population, recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases in the past week in addition to 16 deaths. As part of continued weekly updates to its COVID-19 data dashboard, the Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday morning released new statistics outlining the number of COVID cases and deaths over the past week in Arizona.
The Independent

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year.The decision that means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect.The high court overturned a lower court judge who ruled in favor of education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state's referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November.Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Fight over environmental review by Forest Service continues in courts

Even as President Joe Biden’s administration restores key components of a landmark environmental law altered under former President Donald Trump, controversial regulations governing environmental review of certain activities, like logging, in national forests will remain in place.  Following 2020 revisions by Trump to the National Environmental Policy Act — sometimes called the Magna Carta of […] The post Fight over environmental review by Forest Service continues in courts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Queen Creek Independent

