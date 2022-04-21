ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles....

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND NORTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Grannis, or 15 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gillham, Hochatown, Eagletown, Plunketville and Watson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.5 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CROCKETT COUNTY At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Ozona, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Ozona around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163 and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 344 and 372. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Parke, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Parke; Vigo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Vigo, northwestern Clay and south central Parke Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dennison, or near Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Terre Haute around 1125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brazil. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.2 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, and South Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of icy and snowy surfaces.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Scott, northeastern Polk and western Montgomery Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mena to near Opal to Caney Creek Wilderness. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mena... Oden Shady... Opal Mimosa... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area... Caney Creek Wilderness Albert Pike Recreation Area... Mena Intermountain Airport Black Springs... Acorn Big Fork... Board Camp Nunley... Ink Pine Ridge... Shady Lake Recreation Area Fancyhill... Cherry Hill in Polk County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR

