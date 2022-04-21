Illinois man sentenced to 11 years for Lake Delton robberies

MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man was sentenced Wednesday to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a store in Lake Delton just over two years ago.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced 28-year-old Deon Brown to 11 years in prison in connection with a pair of retail store robberies dating back to July 2020. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Brown pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to a charge of robbery of a retail store.

Officials with the DOJ said Brown and his co-defendant, Cortez Thurmond, robbed Alpha Red Studio and Gifts of the World stores within minutes of each other. Video surveillance from inside Gifts of the World showed the pair taking money from the store and customers during the robbery. Brown was armed with a gun equipped with an extended magazine at the time.

The 28-year-old hit a customer in the back of the head with his gun and punched another customer in the mouth, according to the DOJ.

At the time of the robberies, Brown was on active state supervision in Illinois for a separate felony armed robbery conviction. During sentencing, Judge Peterson noted Brown’s violence, saying the robbery at Gifts of the World was a “very calculated crime.” Separate surveillance footage showed Brown and Thurmond casing the store hours before they robbed it.

The charges against both Brown and Thurmond came as the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lake Delton Police Department, and the Racine Police Department.

