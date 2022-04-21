Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 on the Black Horse Pike eastbound near the Atlantic City Expressway.

ACE Exit 2's eastbound ramp was closed during an investigation.

Police said that CPR was performed by an off-duty patrol officer on the victim, but that he was pronounced dead at the medical center. A name had not been released.

The pedestrian was crossing Route 40 when he was struck by at least one vehicle, police said. The driver, Laquay Reynolds, 23 of Atlantic City, stopped and remained on scene, they said.

It is still being investigated to determine if a second vehicle, who did not remain on scene, also struck the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is urged to contact Officer Tyler Daily or Officer Joseph Bereheiko of the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

