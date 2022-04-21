ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

Grizzly bears stop by St. Ignatius home

By Jill Valley
 3 days ago
ST. IGNATIUS - The alarm clock has sounded for our area bears as it happens this time of year.

The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.

One of the big bears was seen by the driveway – about 20 yards from the Udall’s house -- just checking things out.

The grizzly bears stayed on their property for about 45 minutes until they eventually wandered down to the creek and went on their way and didn't get into any trouble.

The Udall's were a little concerned about their chickens, but they were ok.

Sara Udall told MTN News that they have lived in St. Ignatius for more than 30 years and has never seen grizzly bears come so close to her house.

Watch the video below to learn more about how to identify grizzly bears from KPAX Wildlife Biologist Tanner Saul:

EXPLAINER: Identifying grizzly bears

