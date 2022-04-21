South Carolina football: Cam Smith shows versatility during fantastic spring

Cam Smith (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Clayton White didn’t want to go so far as to use the cliché night and day when talking about South Carolina’s Cam Smith.

It might not be that dramatic, the growth Smith’s shown from the end of last season until now. But his trajectory has been eye-popping.

“It’s definitely the same day but it’s 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. it’s definitely a big difference right now with Cam,” White said of Smith.

“He’s running the show when he wants to and making plays when we need him. He’s still Cam and he’s a high-energy kind of player. I love what he’s bringing to the defense.”

Smith is entering a vital season for him in terms of his professional prospects, trying to build on what was a breakout 2021 for him.

He allowed just 15 receptions on 32 targets with nine pass breakups and three interceptions to one touchdown allowed. Quarterbacks had a 36.5 passer rating when targeting him in coverage.

Now comes the hard part of sustaining performance. It’s been so far so good despite playing a new position for South Carolina.

With some injuries inside, Smith slid over and played the nickel for a lot of spring en route to being the team’s co-defensive player of the spring.

“Cam has a great personality. I think sometimes cam got bored out there on the outside. Now he’s in the slot at nickel and in the action every single play,” Shane Beamer said. “There’s a reason he was named the most outstanding player of the spring tonight by our staff along with Zacch Pickens. That’s the kind of spring he had.”

Despite being wiry, Smith showed the ability to play inside and handle some of those bigger bodies he’d have to go against in coverage and in the run game.

It’s something where he did well enough to make the coaches wonder if he could do it over the course of a 12-game season.

“We moved Cam into that nickel position. After 15 practices it’s like, ‘Oh my god. Why didn’t we do this before?’” Beamer said. “To have that position flexibility where he can play nickel but also go back on the outside. I’m proud of Cam. He’s come a long way on and off the field. I’m excited to see how he continues to progress.”

Time will tell exactly what Smith’s role next year is and if he might split time outside and in the slot.

It’s a good problem to have for South Carolina’s coaching staff has with Smith, who can now serve as a swing piece in White’s defense.

“He’s shown people on this team than maybe his body presences. That’s cool to watch Cam come in and make some plays in the backfield and blitz. He’s a very dangerous football player,” White said.

“We have to make a decision this fall if he’s going to be inside or outside. Either way, he’s versatile and can do both. I think it’ll make it fun for us as a coaching staff.”

