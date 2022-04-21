ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football: Cam Smith shows versatility during fantastic spring

By Collyn Taylor about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Z81i_0fFyTdwT00
Cam Smith (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Clayton White didn’t want to go so far as to use the cliché night and day when talking about South Carolina’s Cam Smith.

It might not be that dramatic, the growth Smith’s shown from the end of last season until now. But his trajectory has been eye-popping.

“It’s definitely the same day but it’s 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. it’s definitely a big difference right now with Cam,” White said of Smith.

“He’s running the show when he wants to and making plays when we need him. He’s still Cam and he’s a high-energy kind of player. I love what he’s bringing to the defense.”

Smith is entering a vital season for him in terms of his professional prospects, trying to build on what was a breakout 2021 for him.

He allowed just 15 receptions on 32 targets with nine pass breakups and three interceptions to one touchdown allowed. Quarterbacks had a 36.5 passer rating when targeting him in coverage.

Now comes the hard part of sustaining performance. It’s been so far so good despite playing a new position for South Carolina.

With some injuries inside, Smith slid over and played the nickel for a lot of spring en route to being the team’s co-defensive player of the spring.

“Cam has a great personality. I think sometimes cam got bored out there on the outside. Now he’s in the slot at nickel and in the action every single play,” Shane Beamer said. “There’s a reason he was named the most outstanding player of the spring tonight by our staff along with Zacch Pickens. That’s the kind of spring he had.”

Despite being wiry, Smith showed the ability to play inside and handle some of those bigger bodies he’d have to go against in coverage and in the run game.

It’s something where he did well enough to make the coaches wonder if he could do it over the course of a 12-game season.

“We moved Cam into that nickel position. After 15 practices it’s like, ‘Oh my god. Why didn’t we do this before?’” Beamer said. “To have that position flexibility where he can play nickel but also go back on the outside. I’m proud of Cam. He’s come a long way on and off the field. I’m excited to see how he continues to progress.”

Time will tell exactly what Smith’s role next year is and if he might split time outside and in the slot.

It’s a good problem to have for South Carolina’s coaching staff has with Smith, who can now serve as a swing piece in White’s defense.

“He’s shown people on this team than maybe his body presences. That’s cool to watch Cam come in and make some plays in the backfield and blitz. He’s a very dangerous football player,” White said.

“We have to make a decision this fall if he’s going to be inside or outside. Either way, he’s versatile and can do both. I think it’ll make it fun for us as a coaching staff.”

———-

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Five-star Midlands native visits South Carolina

South Carolina men’s basketball is staying busy Saturday as they host a five-star prospect who grew up in the Midlands. According to sources, McDonald’s All-American Blythewood native Julian Philips (Link Academy) is currently on an unofficial visit with his family. After spending his first three years attending Blythewood...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WXII 12

Carolina Panthers player Shi Smith arrested in South Carolina

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smithwas arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in South Carolina, according to Union County Sheriff’s Office records. Union County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Coffer said in a release that Smith was stopped for driving...
UNION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 freshmen we can't wait to see in the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game

When discussing Oklahoma’s spring game it’s very easy to focus on the more established players or those that have proven themselves in the collegiate ranks. However, the youngsters of the bunch, the freshmen, and the redshirt freshmen deserve some love as every team isn’t complete without its share of young studs that will eventually become the future stars and leaders of the team.
NFL
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

Parents of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins not attending son's funeral

The parents of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins say they will not attend his funeral services on Friday. “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” said Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
The Spun

Look: USC’s Spring Game Crowd Is Going Viral

Some things never change. USC may have gotten a facelift this offseason by brining in Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and a whole new staff. But that didn’t change the Trojans’ lackluster crowd attendance as of late. USC’s spring game crowd was pretty abysmal on Saturday. You’d think it’d...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video as Sooners kick off Brent Venables era with spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#American Football
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
Yardbarker

USC Football Players React To 2022 Spring Game

USC football welcomed fans back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their 2022 spring football game. This was USC fans first opportunity to see Lincoln Riley's team in action ahead of the fall season. “That was a great day,” said Riley after the game. “Today was a great...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

South Carolina doesn't want 'by-committee' running back room

If you’re looking for the magnum opus of how Marcus Satterfield wants South Carolina’s run game to operate, look no further than the bowl game. It’s less about the production—although it was plentiful on the ground—but more about the divvying up of carries to have one true workhorse back and fill in the gaps around it.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football makes top 5 for its top running back target

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke are looking to sign two running backs this cycle. Their top targets are four-star Cedric Baxter Jr., out of Orlando, Florida, and four-star Treyuan Webb, out of Jacksonville, Florida. Webb named the Gators his leader following the Orange and Blue game on April 14. Baxter dropped his top five on Saturday, which included Florida and Texas A&M, Miami, Arkansas and Texas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy