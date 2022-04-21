ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yankees, Padres reportedly discussed Joey Gallo deal in spring training

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117tQI_0fFyTXaz00
The Yankees almost shipped out embattled outfielder Joey Gallo during spring training. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.

It’s not the first time that the Padres have inquired on Gallo. San Diego looked into Gallo at last year’s trade deadline, and Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has made a habit of acquiring players he knows well from his days as an assistant GM in Texas. That no deal came together is surely reflective of multiple complicating factors.

First and foremost, the Padres appeared to be generally hamstrung for much of the offseason, as they signaled limited payroll capacity while seeking to shed salary (e.g. Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers) in trades. Even in their trade sending Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan and a PTBNL to the Twins in exchange for Taylor Rogers, the Padres had Minnesota take on $6.6M of Rogers’ $7.3M salary — effectively reducing him to a league-minimum player.

Secondly, Heyman suggests that the Yankees weren’t looking to sell low on Gallo. Rather, they were seeking a return that did not discount for his recent struggles and was more commensurate with his overall ability. Gallo hit .223/.379/.490 with 25 homers in 388 plate appearances with the Rangers prior to last July’s trade but fell into a .160/.303/.404 swoon in 228 trips to the plate as a Yankee. His gaudy 19.1% walk rate dipped to a still-excellent 16.2% in New York, but Gallo’s already problematic 32.2% strikeout rate as a Ranger soared to 38.6% with his new club.

Gallo, of course, is an excellent defensive outfielder with surprising speed, an elite walk rate and perhaps as much raw power as any hitter in the game today. Those perks have been well known for some time, and they’ve tantalized scouts even as the slugger’s contact woes have led to him regularly punching out in more than a third of his plate appearances. Gallo embodies the three-true-outcome approach as much as any hitter in baseball, making him one of the game’s most polarizing talents.

We can’t know how Gallo might have fared upon moving from New York to San Diego, but the start of the 2022 season hasn’t been been a good one for the impending free agent. Gallo had a decent spring training, but he’s currently hitting .121/.256/.121 through his first 39 plate appearances. He’s made some hard contact — half the balls he’s put into play have been hit at 95 mph or more — but Gallo is also putting the ball on the ground more than usual and has generally mirrored the worsened K-BB profile he showed following last summer’s trade.

Obviously, we’re just 12 games into a 162-game marathon, so there’s ample time for Gallo to right the ship. When he gets hot, he’s the type of bat who can absolutely carry an offense — evidenced by the outrageous .308/.479/.813 slash he posted from early June through the All-Star break last season. A stretch like that will earn him plenty of leeway, but Gallo has yet to truly ignite in that fashion since being traded. And, given that the Yankees currently rank 25th in runs scored, there’s some extra attention on Gallo and others who are struggling (e.g. Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, Kyle Higashioka).

Ultimately, past efforts to trade Gallo could be taken as little more than anecdotal. However, it’s of some note that Preller’s Padres still harbored interest as recently as a few weeks ago and, of course, that the Yankees were indeed open to moving Gallo in the run-up to the season. April or May trades involving a player of Gallo’s stature are quite rare, so it’s not especially likely that we’ll see a move involving him in the near future. That said, he could very well be a name to keep in mind again this summer as teams begin to explore the trade market more earnestly.

Gallo is playing the 2022 season on a $10.275M salary and is slated to become a free agent at season’s end.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants acquire pitching prospect Cory Abbott from Cubs

The Cubs are trading right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott to the Giants, reports Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. Cash considerations are going the other way, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Abbott was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2017 draft and was well-regarded among Chicago farmhands almost...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper would have been placed on IL if not for universal DH

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Minnesota State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Watch: MiLB game erupts in chaos after batter lands haymaker on pitcher

Minor League Baseball got heated last night in a Binghamton Rumble Ponies vs Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies faced the Portland Sea Dogs last night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine for an eventful and chaotic game of Minor League Baseball. The game quickly escalated in an unexpected turn of events when the two teams ended up in an all-out brawl on the field after an inaccurate pitch struck the Sea Dogs batter’s hand.
PORTLAND, ME
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Cashman nearly traded struggling slugger to the Padres

General manager Brian Cashman did a poor job putting together the New York Yankees’ roster this off-season, committing too much optimism and faith in players who struggled considerably last season. After 13 games into the regular season, the most disappointing player has been Joey Gallo, who hosts an abysmal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Padres#The New York Post#Yanks#Gm
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
FanSided

4 offseason moves the St. Louis Cardinals already regret

The St. Louis Cardinals have had overall pitching concerns that should have been addressed closer this offseason. Pitching depth was an issue in 2021 and it’s already posing as an issue that should have been better addressed this offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three have had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy