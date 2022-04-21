KSR 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal

(Photo courtesy of Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We are one week away from the NFL Draft, and things are happening as the biggest non-sporting event on the calendar quickly approaches. Kentucky could have a couple of big days out in Las Vegas.

Wan’Dale Robinson might be the biggest star from the program heading to the next level, but that does not mean he is going to be the first Wildcat to come off the board. Our draft profile series rolls at KSR as defensive end Josh Paschal is looking for his next football home.

Player: Josh Paschal

Height: 6025

Weight: 270 pounds

Arm: 33 inches

Hand: 9 5/8 inches

Wingspan: 79 inches

40-yard dash: 4.77 seconds

Broad jump: 10’3

Vertical: 37.5 inches

3-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

In a draft class that is filled with some freak athletes at the edge position, Josh Paschal does not get lost in the shuffle. The edge prospect has a long reach paired up with some explosive traits.

College Production

2017: 13 games, 1 start, 17 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks,

2018: 3 games, 1 start, 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss (redshirt season)

2019: 13 games, 13 starts, 34 tackles (20 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

2020: 11 games, 10 starts, 32 tackles (16 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception

2021: 12 games, 12 starts, 53 tackles (24 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Total: 52 games, 37 starts, 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 blocked kicks

Background

Josh Paschal was a major recruiting target for Kentucky in the class of 2017. The DMV native’s older brother, TraVaughn, played for the Wildcats for Mark Stoops from 2013-14. There was a clear connection to the program, and Kentucky went hard after the top-250 prospect. Recruiting ace Vince Marrow took over the recruitment after mainly sticking in Ohio early in his tenure and helped UK beat out Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Penn State to land a signature from the blue-chip recruit.

After a strong true freshman season playing the Jack outside linebacker position in Kentucky’s 3-4 scheme, Paschal was dealt a blow as he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma just before the 2018 season. However, the young player was ready to contribute by the end of the year following three surgeries and multiple immunotherapy treatments.

Paschal entered his redshirt sophomore season in 2019 as a starter and showed some playmaking production as an outside linebacker. However, the prospect outgrew the position, and Kentucky decided to slide him to defensive end in 2020.

That move proved to be a great decision as Paschal turned into one of the SEC’s top line of scrimmage players over the last two seasons. The explosive player had to play through some injuries but consistently produced when on the field, and the three-time captain brought home first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

Scouting Report

As a 3-4 defensive end, Josh Paschal checks some needed boxes. Kentucky utilized the defensive lineman in multiple different areas as Paschal was both a standing outside rusher and an interior pass rusher at separate times during his Kentucky career. His high football intelligence is what will allow Paschal to separate from most other prospects.

The smarts show up on tape as Paschal has the ability to timely shoot gaps, anchor and hold firm against multiple run concepts, and has high level play recognition skills.

Paschal is a power player at the point of attack who is hard to move but can also play skinny to shoot through creases to create negative plays. Rushing the passer on the edge is not a strength, but there is real value as an interior rusher as his explosiveness could be hard for guards to deal with in isolation.

The defensive end appears to have one of the highest floors in the draft due to high-level run support ability combined with positional versatility. The redshirt senior projects to be a player who could turn into a solid NFL starter for multiple seasons as long as the injury bug stays away.

Draft Window

Mel Kiper Jr./Todd McShay (ESPN) Mock: 3rd round

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) Grade: 3rd round

Thor Nystrom (NBC) Mock: 2nd round

As the draft gets closer, Josh Paschal appears as one of the safer bets in the class. When we look back in five years, this haul could be known for the impact made by defensive line and edge players, and Paschal is in that bunch.

The athletic testing was very good as the defensive end showed some explosion despite the lack of traditional pass rush success on the edge. The tape shows a defensive end that is a high-level run defender who has enough twitch to create some havoc as a situational rusher as a three-technique.

Paschal could start immediately as a rookie, and that will be the top reason he will go off the board no later than the third round as a safe projection as a day two pick. If there is a big run on edge defenders, don’t be surprised if Paschal sneaks into the end of round two.