Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Quotes to Make You Think

Born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the Muslim name for which he would be known in 1971, the same year he had brought the Milwaukee Bucks a championship. One of the great players in the game, Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. There, he became a legend with his gorgeous skyhook. He was a member of the Showtime Lakers, alongside the likes of Magic Johnson. Of course, his Hall of Fame playing career was only part of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s story. The activism that he undertook following his career is just as admirable. His writing and comments on things like race and religion have helped to shape discussions on the topics throughout the United States.

So, here are just a few of the brilliant quotes by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

10 Best Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“Great players are willing to give up their own personal achievement for the achievement of the group. It enhances everybody.” “A lot of young players don’t really know much about the history of the game and a lot of them are missing out on what the game is all about, especially the whole concept of sportsmanship and teamwork.” “You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go… Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body.” “My choosing Islam was not a political statement; it was a spiritual statement.” “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.” “Each story, novel, poem and play presents a vision of the world that illuminates the dark cave of life we stumble through. We can see better where we’re going, what sudden drop to avoid, where the cool water is running.” “Fundamental preparation is always effective. Work on those parts of your game that are fundamentally weak.” “We can learn from the mistakes of others, whether they’re kings or our parents. When we do learn those lessons, we’re better equipped to make our own dreams come true.” “I can do something else besides stuff a ball through a hoop. My biggest resource is my mind.” “Some stuff can be fixed, some stuff can’t be. Deciding which is which is part of maturing.”

Inspirational Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar

“I saw Islam as the correct way to live, and I chose to try to live that way.”

“I think that the good and the great are only separated by the willingness to sacrifice.”

“Good thoughts are no better than good dreams unless they are executed.”

“I could have skated by as an athlete, but the world is so much bigger and more interesting than any one thing. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed as just a jock. I’m also an author, a student of history, and I collect memorabilia from the Wild West. I’m also a son, a father, and a friend.”

Leadership Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“I tell kids to pursue their basketball dreams, but I tell them to not let that be their only dream.”

“I think someone should explain to the child that it’s Ok to make mistakes. That’s how we learn. When we compete, we make mistakes.”

“As a parent, I have a job as a role model to my children, and by extension, to other young people.”

Funny Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar

“I’m sorry, son, but you must have me confused with someone else. My name is Roger Murdock. I’m the co-pilot.”

“I have always thought that writers come with any variety of attributes. Some are capable and some aren’t.”

“Listen, kid! I’ve been hearing that crap ever since I was at UCLA. I’m out there busting my buns every night! Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!”

Team Attitude Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“Five guys on the court working together can achieve more than five talented individuals who come and go as individuals.”

“I don’t get a big charge out of being the leading scorer. The object of competing is winning. I just try to do what has to be done for us to win. That might be anything at the time – defense, rebounding, passing. I get great satisfaction out of being a team player.”

“A lot of players think the game is all about individual performances when it’s really all about a team game.”

“One man cannot make a team.”

“I didn’t really seek attention. I just wanted to play the game well and go home.”

Success Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar