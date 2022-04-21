ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Quotes to Make You Think

By Daniel Morrison about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpucs_0fFyTGps00

Born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the Muslim name for which he would be known in 1971, the same year he had brought the Milwaukee Bucks a championship. One of the great players in the game, Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. There, he became a legend with his gorgeous skyhook. He was a member of the Showtime Lakers, alongside the likes of Magic Johnson. Of course, his Hall of Fame playing career was only part of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s story. The activism that he undertook following his career is just as admirable. His writing and comments on things like race and religion have helped to shape discussions on the topics throughout the United States.

So, here are just a few of the brilliant quotes by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

10 Best Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

  1. “Great players are willing to give up their own personal achievement for the achievement of the group. It enhances everybody.”
  2. “A lot of young players don’t really know much about the history of the game and a lot of them are missing out on what the game is all about, especially the whole concept of sportsmanship and teamwork.”
  3. “You have to be able to center yourself, to let all of your emotions go… Don’t ever forget that you play with your soul as well as your body.”
  4. “My choosing Islam was not a political statement; it was a spiritual statement.”
  5. “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.”
  6. “Each story, novel, poem and play presents a vision of the world that illuminates the dark cave of life we stumble through. We can see better where we’re going, what sudden drop to avoid, where the cool water is running.”
  7. “Fundamental preparation is always effective. Work on those parts of your game that are fundamentally weak.”
  8. “We can learn from the mistakes of others, whether they’re kings or our parents. When we do learn those lessons, we’re better equipped to make our own dreams come true.”
  9. “I can do something else besides stuff a ball through a hoop. My biggest resource is my mind.”
  10. “Some stuff can be fixed, some stuff can’t be. Deciding which is which is part of maturing.”

Inspirational Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar

  • “I saw Islam as the correct way to live, and I chose to try to live that way.”
  • “I think that the good and the great are only separated by the willingness to sacrifice.”
  • “Good thoughts are no better than good dreams unless they are executed.”
  • “I could have skated by as an athlete, but the world is so much bigger and more interesting than any one thing. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed as just a jock. I’m also an author, a student of history, and I collect memorabilia from the Wild West. I’m also a son, a father, and a friend.”

Leadership Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

  • “I tell kids to pursue their basketball dreams, but I tell them to not let that be their only dream.”
  • “I think someone should explain to the child that it’s Ok to make mistakes. That’s how we learn. When we compete, we make mistakes.”
  • “As a parent, I have a job as a role model to my children, and by extension, to other young people.”

Funny Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar

  • “I’m sorry, son, but you must have me confused with someone else. My name is Roger Murdock. I’m the co-pilot.”
  • “I have always thought that writers come with any variety of attributes. Some are capable and some aren’t.”
  • “Listen, kid! I’ve been hearing that crap ever since I was at UCLA. I’m out there busting my buns every night! Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!”

Team Attitude Quotes From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

  • “Five guys on the court working together can achieve more than five talented individuals who come and go as individuals.”
  • “I don’t get a big charge out of being the leading scorer. The object of competing is winning. I just try to do what has to be done for us to win. That might be anything at the time – defense, rebounding, passing. I get great satisfaction out of being a team player.”
  • “A lot of players think the game is all about individual performances when it’s really all about a team game.”
  • “One man cannot make a team.”
  • “I didn’t really seek attention. I just wanted to play the game well and go home.”

Success Quotes From Abdul-Jabbar

  • “You can’t win if you don’t play as a unit.”
  • “I try to do the right thing at the right time. They may just be little things, but usually, they make the difference between winning and losing.”
  • “When we went up against teams that were better, I just hoped that we could steal the victories.”
  • “You can’t win unless you learn how to lose.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Magic Johnson reveals advice from Michael Jordan after HIV diagnosis: 'I don’t think I've ever told anybody this'

Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and spoke about his new Apple TV+ docuseries, They Call Me Magic. In particular, at one point, he spoke about his return to the NBA in early 1996 after nearly five years away due to his HIV diagnosis. In his second game back, Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers played the soon-to-be world champion Chicago Bulls, which was stacked with a roster consisting of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
NBA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal says he'd coach the Lakers 'if they offered me $25 million a year'

As the Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach to replace Frank Vogel, Shaquille O'Neal threw his name in the hat ... sort of. During a recent episode of the "Big Podcast with Shaq," the NBA legend and current basketball analyst said he would take the head coach job with the Lakers, not an assistant job, if they met his $25 million per year requirement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
ETOnline.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Will Smith Oscars Slap: Jada Should Be 'Given Consideration' (Exclusive)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is giving a second opinion on the now-infamous slap during the 94th Academy Awards. The former basketball star spoke with ET on the red carpet for the premiere of NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson's four-part documentary, They Call Me Magic, where Abdul-Jabbar elaborated on his feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Showtime Lakers#Hall Of Fame#Islam
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Seems To Agree That A Superteam With Him And Michael Jordan Would Beat A Superteam With LeBron James In It 10 Out Of 10 times: "Bottom Row Is Winning 10/10 Times No Matter What."

The NBA playoffs are on and there are some truly elite series happening across the two conferences as the best players take on one another in a bid to grab an NBA title. The matchups are always interesting to look at in the playoffs as fans debate which team should be winning the series based on their personnel. These debates usually go to the next level when people start talking about all-time great players teaming up and battling one another.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. Promises To Take His Father To LeBron & Bronny James’ First Game Playing Together

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it clear he will do what it takes to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. As of now, Bronny will become draft-eligible in 2024 because of the NBA’s “one-and-done” rule. It requires players to be at least one year removed from the day they graduated high school before they can declare for the NBA Draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game. Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look. During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy