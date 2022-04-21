Three biggest storylines for Georgia a week out from the NFL Draft

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been criticized for his stances on the transfer portal and NIL in the past, and further discussed those matters on The Rich Eisen Show this past week. The Aggies headman revealed his approach on how he navigated the uncharted waters of recruiting and came out on top with the No. 1 recruiting class this offseason.

