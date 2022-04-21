Watch Live: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces a new economic development in Batesville, Ark.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended the Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony. The proclamation states...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
An abandoned themed water park, Wild River Country which was once known as Arkansas' Largest Water Park in North Little Rock has been bought and the property will be turned into a high-tech Entertainment Park. According to Arkansas Business, a Conway cardiologist, Dr. James Thomas, is to close on the...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
VIDEO: Man who is one of the last people in iron lung says his life is 'incredible'. Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. RECORDED 4/21/22: Gov. Hutchinson and company officials discuss the Toro, Inc. acquisition...
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After Toro Company announced it was buying Intimidator back in January, it was made official at a press conference on Thursday. The leaders of Intimidator turned over the reins to their manufacturing plant to the billion-dollar company, and Toro CEO Rick Olsen said he knew this was a perfect spot.
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $95.9 million in 19 projects for Arkansas to help with infrastructure across the natural state. The announcement was made by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby on Thursday. According to a news release, the projects...
PINE BLUFF (KATV) — After the 2020 census, school districts across the state were required by law to review and possibly re-establish their school board zones, which is done every 10 years. For the Pine Bluff School District, they had to do it for the census, but also because...
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new grant from the Department of Commerce will put a stop to an issue impacting thousands of people in the southern part of the state. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced Wednesday that the county will receive $5.2 million from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office. It's all a part of the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant program.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to wearing a face mask, it's currently kind of a mixed bag at Little Rock's Rock Region Metro pickup site downtown. For Becca Green, Director of Public Engagement, this isn't much of a surprise. "We were expecting to hear from all sides...
Featured image: Intimidator Group’s Robert Foster speaks at today’s event welcoming The Toro Company. “Welcome, Toro, to Arkansas, and let’s see what we can grow together.”. Those were the words of Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Batesville this morning as state and community leaders welcomed the new owners...
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission directed the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to move to 10-digit dialing for the 573 area code communities. These communities include, but are not limited to, Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Mexico, Hannibal, Camdenton, Waynesville, Farmington and...
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The U.S. Geological Survey is using airplanes to survey the ground in parts of western Arkansas. Planes leaving from the airport in Branson will be scanning the soil in Arkansas using sensors inside the aircraft to measure the geological makeup of this region. "The geology underfoot...
