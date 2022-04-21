ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Watch Live: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces a new economic development in Batesville, Ark.

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Batesville, AR
Government
KYTV

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Toro makes commitment to Batesville

VIDEO: Man who is one of the last people in iron lung says his life is 'incredible'. Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. RECORDED 4/21/22: Gov. Hutchinson and company officials discuss the Toro, Inc. acquisition...
BATESVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Kait 8

Business to bring more jobs to Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After Toro Company announced it was buying Intimidator back in January, it was made official at a press conference on Thursday. The leaders of Intimidator turned over the reins to their manufacturing plant to the billion-dollar company, and Toro CEO Rick Olsen said he knew this was a perfect spot.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

USDA invests $95 million in Arkansas infrastructure projects

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $95.9 million in 19 projects for Arkansas to help with infrastructure across the natural state. The announcement was made by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby on Thursday. According to a news release, the projects...
FORREST CITY, AR
THV11

Jefferson County grant bringing faster broadband access to rural Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new grant from the Department of Commerce will put a stop to an issue impacting thousands of people in the southern part of the state. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced Wednesday that the county will receive $5.2 million from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office. It's all a part of the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development
whiterivernow.com

Governor, Intimidator Group welcome Toro to Batesville

Featured image: Intimidator Group’s Robert Foster speaks at today’s event welcoming The Toro Company. “Welcome, Toro, to Arkansas, and let’s see what we can grow together.”. Those were the words of Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Batesville this morning as state and community leaders welcomed the new owners...
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kait 8

10-digit dialing coming to Mo. communities in 573 area code

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission directed the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to move to 10-digit dialing for the 573 area code communities. These communities include, but are not limited to, Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Mexico, Hannibal, Camdenton, Waynesville, Farmington and...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy