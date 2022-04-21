ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Foursome Shot Paintballs At Pedestrians In New Brunswick: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Paintball bullets Photo Credit: Pixabay/ninofficialphotography

Fifty paintballs and multiple CO2 canisters were seized from three men and a teen who shot them at pedestrians from their car, NJ Advance Media reports.

Angel Cruz, 18, Jose Perez-Leyva, 18, and Pedro Vasquez-Toribio, 19, and a 17-year-old were charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and a weapons offense for the Tuesday evening incidents, the outlet said.

