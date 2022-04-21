ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mom-of-two Texas bodybuilder dies age 31: Tributes are paid to athlete and gym owner described by friends as 'beautiful inside and out'

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A bodybuilder, gym owner and mother-of-two has died suddenly at the young age of 31.

The cause of Stacey Cummings' death on Wednesday is unknown at this point.

Cummings was a beloved leader in the world of female bodybuilding, and the shocking news of her death was met with an outpouring of support and affection from those she touched.

Born in Florida, Cummings started bodybuilding in 2013, earning her certification as an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness professional just three years later in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUkHB_0fFyRgf400
Stacey Cummings posted this photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, the same day she died at the age of 31. The cause of her death is not yet known
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il8Mv_0fFyRgf400
Cummings was a mother of two children, both pictured here in an Easter post from April

She competed in the bikini division of the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro, and co-owned Flex Fitness 24/7 gym in McKinney, Texas, with her husband, fellow bodybuilding professional Bryant Fought.

Cummings and Fought had two children together.

Cummings was active on her Instagram the day she died, posting a picture of herself flexing in a silver bikini alongside the caption 'Just over here trying to remind myself what I'm capable of....'

The sudden news shocked the bodybuilding world and those close to Cummings.

'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unfortunate and untimely passing of IFBB Pro Stacey Cummings,' The National Physique Committee's Texas branch said in a statement.

Kelly Lynn, bodybuilding professional and friend of Cummings, posted a moving tribute on her Facebook after she learned of the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnc7B_0fFyRgf400
Cummings' death was met with an outpouring of support from the bodybuilding community. Fellow bodybuilder Kelly Lynn posted a heartfelt message on her Facebook on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnhRb_0fFyRgf400
Cummings and her husband, bodybuilder Bryant Fought, were co-owners of the Flex Fitness 24/7 gym in McKinney, Texas

'What a beautiful woman. I can't believe it,' Lynn wrote above pictures of Cummings smiling and posing on stage, 'We did 3 shows together in 2020 and I was at Nationals when she turned pro. How crazy. Just 31 years old.'

'She also has 2 kids. Heartbreaking.'

Lynn wrote that she did not yet know the cause of Cummings death, but noted that she had beaten back a troubled past to achieve what she had.

'I don't know her full story as to what happened, I just know she overcame many demons in her past. This one hit home.'

Exactly what those demons were and if they have any relation to her death is unknown at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HV3iq_0fFyRgf400
Cummings' unexpected death comes just a week after Cedric McMillan, 2017 Arnold Classic champ (above right) died of a heart attack at 44 years-old  while running on a treadmill

The news of Cummings' loss is only the latest in a slew of high-profile premature deaths that have rocked the bodybuilding world in the past 12 months.

Just last week, 2017 Arnold Classic champ Cedric McMillan died of a heart attack at the age of 44 while running on a treadmill.

In February, retired bodybuilder Tom Prince died at 52 from cancer, mere days after 37 year-old star Ashley Gearhart died from undisclosed causes.

In November, the winner of the 2018 Mr. Olympia competition died of a heart attack at the age of 46, Chuck Kirkendall, 46, announced he had recently survived a heart attack, and in August 49-year old star John Meadows was struck down by a blood clot.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Mcmillan
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Bodybuilding#Bodybuilder#Female Bodybuilding#Ifbb Texas Pro#Flex Fitness
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy