Detectives Arrest Suspect In Stockton Drive-By Shooting That Left 9-Year-Old Girl Hurt

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting in Stockton that left a nine-year-old girl with injuries.

The shooting happened back on April 2 along Van Gogh Lane. In that incident, a car pulled up beside the family’s car and started shooting.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, but the parents tried to speed off to get the girl to the hospital. However, their car didn’t make it all the way, since one tire had been shot.

Police said the girl was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

David Price, 39, has since been arrested in connection to the girl’s shooting. He was taken into custody in Citrus Heights by the US Marshals Task Force, but detectives did not disclose how they identified him as a suspect.

During Price’s arrest, detectives say a total of five handguns were seized.

Price has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

