31 Memorial Day Side Dishes to Kick Off Summer

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a change in the air on Memorial Day. It’s a long weekend, it’s finally grilling season, and the last day of school is just a few weeks away. There’s so much to get excited about on the first (unofficial) day of summer, starting with these 31 side dishes to serve...

food52.com

Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

2-Ingredient No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

Two ingredients. Yes, you read right. This two-ingredient ice cream recipe is sweet, creamy and takes about 5 minutes to prepare. The hardest part is waiting for it to freeze. You could stir in extra ingredients like chocolate chips, chopped fruit or your favorite ice cream mix-in. Get creative!. Cuisine:...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
MUSIC
Parade

8 Must-Try Instant Pot Recipes That Use Ground Beef in Ways You’d Wish You Thought Of

Ground beef is one of the most versatile kitchen foods you can have. It can equally go into things like macaroni and cheese for a great casserole and tacos for a festive celebration. And because you can pick the lean percentage of the meat and get rid of grease, it can be a healthy option, too. You can incorporate it into so many different cuisines and dishes, plus it’s totally kid-friendly and usually pretty friendly on the wallet too. Paired with an instant pot, the combination is unstoppable for creating easy and healthy ground beef instant pot recipes.
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
womansday.com

100 Easy Grilling Recipes to Ring in the Warmer Months

If you're the type of family who gathers around the grill to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, you likely have some tried-and-true grilling favorites you make every year. Sure, hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled chicken are quick and easy dinners that are perfect after a day spent in the sun, but you can also switch up the summer classics with unique grilling recipes and ideas that introduce healthy vegetables, flavorful spices, and creative toppings. So, whether you're planning a backyard party or picnic to kick off grilling season, or you're just looking for a summer dinner idea that doesn't take too much time or effort to whip up for the whole fam, we've gathered the best grilling recipes sure to satisfy any crowd.
RECIPES

