Foreign Policy

Russia bars entry to U.S. VP Harris, other U.S. officials and figures

By Reuters
 3 days ago
April 21 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday expanded an entry ban on U.S. officials to include U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and 28 other American officials, businesspeople and journalists.

The sanctions list, published by the Russian foreign ministry, included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

