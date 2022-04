ALBANY — First-year Alexander baseball coach Jordan Myles knows how important it is to take advantage of extra outs when the opposition provides them. "It's high school baseball, so I tell them all the time, a lot has to happen for a good play to happen," Myles said. "You've got to have a throw, a catch, all of it has to happen. Push the limits, try to take advantage of every little mistake."

ALBANY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO