As the fiscal agent to LWIA 23, Lake Land College has been awarded $98,480 for the Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The grant funds will be used to hire an apprenticeship navigator for all of Economic Development Region 7. Apprenticeship navigators are an essential component to the apprenticeship Illinois framework as they work directly with businesses to cultivate and launch new US Department of Labor-registered apprenticeships.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO