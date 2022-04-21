ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

TAMUC Law Enforcement Cadets Participate in Research Study

tamuc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadets in the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Academy located at A&M-Commerce recently participated in a research study to determine how fitness parameters change for academy cadets...

www.tamuc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hunt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hunt County, TX
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Fitness#Academies#A M Commerce
WFAA

Texas BBQ restaurant now in compliance after failing to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS institutes waistline requirements for officers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy."  "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Jailed On US Marshals Warrant

Sulphur Springs Man, Louisiana Woman Booked On Felony Warrants. Three people were arrested on one felony warrant each, including a Sulphur Springs woman jailed on a US Marshals warrant, a Sulphur Springs man and Louisiana woman were also booked into jail on felony warrants. Marshals Warrant. Sulphur Springs Police Officers...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marijuana Is Legal In New Mexico & It Should Be Legal In Texas

On April 1, 2022, the state of New Mexico officially legalized the retail purchase of cannabis to adults 21 & over. Not even a month after the law went into affect, there have been many dispensaries opening all over the state (& yes that includes Las Cruces). And while there have been changes in Texas marijuana laws & a reduction of prosecutions of having marijuana, a bill for the legalization of marijuana in Texas was denied this month, meaning it's still illegal in Texas. So in honor of 4/20, here are 5 reasons why marijuana should be legalized in Texas as well.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Identity of missing Texas National Guard soldier released

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard solider who went missing Friday near Eagle Pass, has been identified. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. The Texas Military Department says Specialist Bishop E. Evans went missing following his efforts to rescue two migrants that...
EAGLE PASS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Cops Looking For These Three Alleged Thieves

If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy