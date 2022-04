DeSoto City Council Place 5 Candidate Debrah North Q&A

The DeSoto ISD trustees held a special meeting Wednesday evening to select the lone finalist for its open superintendent position. The Board went into Executive Session after the public comments (see below for details) at roughly 6:19 p.m. Hours later, the executive session was still going strong. Then, at 12:51 am the Board reconvened. After the call to order, Conservator Crabill provided the Board with a directive: “DeSoto ISD has a lot of greatness in it, but there is struggle right now. To begin to heal and overcome that struggle, and to make sure we can actually create something that our students deserve, this board needs to act collectively.”

DESOTO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO