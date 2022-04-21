ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Xpeng P5 Pricing And Specifications For Europe Officially Announced

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXpeng has officially opened orders for the P5 electric sedan in Europe, where it will be available in select markets. Currently, Danish, Dutch, Swedish portals are already online and the one for Norway will be available sometime later this spring. In the Netherlands, the Xpeng P5 starts at €48,000...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin Tires#Specifications#Vehicles#Danish#Dutch#Swedish#Xpeng P5#European#The Deluxe Package
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Country
China
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
TechSpot

Brazilian judge tells Apple to compensate iPhone customer $1,000 for not including charger in box

In context: In 2020, Apple proved the long-running rumors true when it shipped the iPhone 12 without a wall charger, a practice it has continued. The company says the environmental benefits outweigh customer inconvenience, but not everyone is happy about the change, including a Brazilian customer that Apple must compensate over $1,000 for not including the accessory in the box.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian general reveals plan to invade Moldova next

Nearly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian general described Russia’s next phase of military operations as what may be an invasion of Moldova. In comments reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, said the “second phase” of Russian military operations in Ukraine will focus on establishing a “land corridor” between Russia, the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea, and Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway region of neighboring Moldova.
MILITARY
Android Police

Samsung leads Q1 smartphone shipments as the industry faces a sharp decrease overall

The world of Android is growing ever smaller by the day — especially in North America, where only a few manufacturers remain to battle against Apple. Although last year's smartphone sales represented a rebound over a disappointing 2020, it seems like the first quarter of 2022 has started this year on the wrong foot, with bad news for nearly every smartphone manufacturer — except one.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Beijing Covid spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Fears of a hard Covid lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing on Monday, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital. Under its zero-Covid strategy, China has imposed lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to try and stamp out all infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Recycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to suffer severe shortfalls in lithium, rare earths and other metals needed to cut carbon emissions, but recycling could help plug the gap from 2040, according to a study released on Monday. The issue has become even more critical due...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite

April 25 (Reuters) - A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai presents the biggest test yet for investors, trading companies and logistics managers trying to follow China's economy after the government restricted firms from releasing real-time data. As China's most populous city struggles to emerge from weeks of crippling coronavirus...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

China: NIO Celebrates 900th Battery Swap Station

NIO announced that its network of EV battery swap stations in China has expanded to 900 stations. The deployment continues "to provide a charging experience beyond refueling." The plan is to install over 4,000 stations by the end of 2025, including 1,000 or so outside of China. By the end of 2022, the number of NIO battery swap stations is set to exceed 1,300. The first station in Europe has been officially launched in Norway in January to support the local introduction of the NIO ES8 and the following models.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

New Tesla Model Y Crossovers Exiting Giga Texas, Staged For Delivery

As you can clearly see from the recent Tesla Giga Texas drone flyover video above, produced by Jeff Roberts, new Model Y SUVs are coming off the assembly line. Moreover, several are staged in a holding lot, reportedly ready to be loaded onto car carriers to head out for delivery.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy