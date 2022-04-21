ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

One killed, one hurt in NYC e-bike crash, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6Ybh_0fFyNdaN00

A 20-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old man hurt when they smashed their e-bike into a truck in Brooklyn early Thursday, cops said.

The two men were heading north on 86th Street, near the West 11th Street intersection in Gravesend around 4:10 a.m. when they slammed their ride into the rear of the parked, unoccupied delivery truck, police said.

Both men fell off the bike, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABe6E_0fFyNdaN00
According to police, the scooter struck a box truck in front of Spumoni Gardens Restaurant located at 2725 86th Street in Brooklyn.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogyak_0fFyNdaN00
The 35-year-old man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N30u6_0fFyNdaN00
The men were heading north on 86th Street in Gravesend around 4:10 a.m. when they slammed their ride into the truck.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6V8f_0fFyNdaN00
The accident resulted in the death of the 20-year-old man.
Seth Gottfried

The younger man suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on scene.

The older man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC New York

6-Year-Old Wanders to NYC Roof, Plunges Down Shaft and Lands Atop Elevator: Cops

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured and required emergency surgery after falling down an elevator shaft in his Bronx apartment building, police say. NYPD and FDNY responded to a call at around 12:46 p.m. reporting the incident which took place inside a Grand Concourse building. Police said that the boy was home with his grandfather and a caretaker at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Two graffiti taggers from France fatally struck by subway train on elevated Brooklyn tracks

Two men fatally struck by a train on elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn early Wednesday are believed to be graffiti taggers from France, sources said. A train operator on an East New York-bound No. 3 train saw the mangled bodies as he pulled into the Sutter Ave.-Rutland Road station in Brownsville about 6:50 a.m., cops said. The men were already dead, apparently struck by an earlier train. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Daily News

Man, 20, riding electric moped in Brooklyn dies in crash with parked delivery truck

A 20-year-old man riding an electric moped in Brooklyn died after he crashed into a parked delivery truck early Thursday, launching him and his passenger into the street, police said. The two men were riding north on 86th St. when they crashed near W. 11th St. two doors down from the famed Brooklyn pizzeria L&B Spumoni Gardens in Gravesend about 4:10 a.m., reports show. Luis Ramos-Cumez, who ...
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Nyu Langone#Gravesend#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman, Shot 6 Times, Mourns 12-Year-Old Cousin Killed in Possible Drive-By

A 20-year-old woman shot six times in Brooklyn late last month as she sat in a parked car with her cousins eating dinner, was finally released from the hospital, one day after hundreds mourned the 12-year-old killed in the drive-by barrage. A college student who works two jobs, Jenna Ellis...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy