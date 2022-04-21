ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Chilling video shows security guard shot in head, robbed near Atlanta eatery

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvPSs_0fFyNbov00

Chilling surveillance camera video captured the cold-blooded murder of a security guard in Atlanta by a man who walked up behind him, shot him in the back of the head at point-blank range and robbed him.

The gunman is seen walking up to Anthony Frazier, 51, about 7 p.m. Monday outside an American Seafood and Wings on Cleveland Avenue where he worked as a guard, Fox 5 Atlanta reported .

The man — wearing a black shirt adorned with graphics and a black cap with a Nike logo and carrying a camouflage backpack — is seen pulling a handgun from his right pocket.

The shocking clip doesn’t show the actual shooting, but the gunman is seen apparently taking something from the victim as he lies motionless on the sidewalk in his black “Enforcement” shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1qji_0fFyNbov00
A gunman walked up behind an unsuspecting security guard and shot him outside an Atlanta restaurant.
Atlanta Police Department

A few seconds before his death, Frazier was seen getting out of a black GMC parked just outside the eatery.

As the shooter walks away, he passes a man sitting about 35 feet away who apparently saw the shooting unfold. The witness raises his hands up as the gunman passes him.

Police said they want to speak with the witness, as well as three other people, including one who was seen rummaging through some items and taking something from Frazier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hADuB_0fFyNbov00
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman.

The victim’s daughter, Antonette Frazier, told CBS46 she couldn’t sleep after watching the horrific video.

“I can’t get the images out of my head,” she told the news outlet. “Oh my God, it changed me. They changed the way I feel. It changed the way I looked at things.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could be so cold,” Frazier said, adding that she is angry no one tried to help her dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glQT3_0fFyNbov00
The gunman is seen walking up to Anthony Frazier, 51, about 7 p.m. Monday.

“I’m angry at the people that stood by,” she told CBS46. “My daddy was a good person. I’m angry and disgusted with the bystanders digging through his pockets.”

The grieving daughter added: “He was my best friend, and they took him away from me.”

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqGYh_0fFyNbov00
The man is seen pulling a handgun from his right pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Old Town security guard stabbed in the head with makeshift weapon, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man in Portland's Old Town after he allegedly stabbed a security guard in the head with an improvised weapon on Saturday morning. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded around 10:20 a.m. to reports of a stabbing near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. The victim, who PPB said was a uniformed security guard, said that he'd been attacked and was now following the suspect as he walked away.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Murder#Fox 5 Atlanta#Nike#Atlanta Police Department#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
WISN

Student robbed at gunpoint, person shot near Marquette Campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette police say a student was robbed at gunpoint around noon Saturday near 17th Street and Kilbourn Avenue. Police say the suspect took off, then robbed and shot a person two blocks away, at 15th Street and Kilbourn Avenue. Milwaukee police said the shooting victim is a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves man dead, another injured

Two men were shot — one fatally — in broad daylight Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Cops responded to reports of the 1:36 p.m. shooting at Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue in Cypress Hills to find a 38-year-old man dead, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The deceased...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman arrested after shooting neighbor from balcony

TULSA, Okla. — A woman after been arrested after shooting her neighbor from her balcony, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Breanna Walls was arrested for shooting with intent to kill after she shot her. The victim had a gunshot wound to her kill, according to TPD. Police also...
TULSA, OK
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy