After our brief Easter break, let’s continue with our theme of historic buildings and their stories. This week, it’s a home that few have seen in the last 15 years, but many of you have probably heard about. Described by historical architect and consultant Mike Gioulis as “one of the most ornate in West Virginia,” the Kisar-Kincaid House is one of Point Pleasant’s hidden gems.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO