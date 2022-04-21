Langenstein’s, oldest grocery store in New Orleans, turns 100

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It all started back in 1922. Now, Langenstein’s is the oldest grocery store in New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter BIll Wood has an invitation to a birthday party you won’t want to miss. It’s Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Langenstein’s Uptown on Arabella Street.

The birthday celebration continues all year with parties at Langenstein’s locations in Old Metairie and River Ridge.

