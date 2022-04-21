ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

By Tom Williams
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it was looking for a...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

Man turns himself in for murder, police credit community’s help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is putting emphasis on the community’s help after a murder suspect turned himself in Thursday. “I am going to take it that he saw it, or somebody let him know that we were looking for him,” said Sgt. Heather Luebbers. “He consulted an attorney who advised him to turn himself in, which he did yesterday morning. With the communities help and using resources like social media, I believe that’s what played a role in helping us get him as quickly as we were able to,” said Luebbers.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made four arrests in two separate homicide cases from 2019 and 2020. “It takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s happening. We’re catching them and slowly solving these murders,” Detective Ricky Robinson said. Myson Mosley, Tavion Radcliff and...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2022, at 6:00 AM. At 9:19 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
Meridian, MS
Meridian, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase in Kosciusko

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Kosciusko following car crashes and a chase on Thursday, April 21. Police were called about a hit and run near Sunflower Grocery Store around 1:30 p.m. Once at the scene, […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested on stolen gun charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman faces gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Monday, April 18. Hattiesburg police said they pulled Anna Marie Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southview Drive and Grace Avenue. She was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
