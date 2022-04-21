Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is putting emphasis on the community’s help after a murder suspect turned himself in Thursday. “I am going to take it that he saw it, or somebody let him know that we were looking for him,” said Sgt. Heather Luebbers. “He consulted an attorney who advised him to turn himself in, which he did yesterday morning. With the communities help and using resources like social media, I believe that’s what played a role in helping us get him as quickly as we were able to,” said Luebbers.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO