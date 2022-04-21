Police ask for help finding missing Florence woman
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police are asking for the community’s help with finding a missing woman.
52-year-old Teresa Shook Rene Hendrix was reported missing by her family in February 2022. Police said she is homeless and frequents the Florence downtown area.
Hendrix is about 5′ 08″ and weighs about 148 pounds. She has black hair, hazel eyes and has two tattoos on her back, one is a tribal sign with sasha while the other is a dream catcher and feathers.
She was last seen in Florence in September 2021.
Anyone with information about where Hendrix may be is asked to call Detective Hein at 256-760-6583 or Florence Police at 256-760-6610.
