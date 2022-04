Miguel Cabrera joined historic company Saturday when he belted a single into right field, joining MLB's 3,000-hit club. Cabrera, 39, entered the 2022 season just 13 hits away from the milestone and needed just 13 games to reach the mark. His single against the Colorado Rockies made him the 33rd player to ever record 3,000 hits and only the seventh player to notch the milestone and record than 500 career home runs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO